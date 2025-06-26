AP ASHA Worker Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1294 Vacancies Now

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department has released a notification inviting applications from eligible women candidates for the recruitment of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in rural areas under its Women Development Initiative. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1294 ASHA posts across various villages in Annamayya district.

Eligibility Criteria for ASHA Worker Posts

Only female candidates residing in rural areas of the respective villages are eligible to apply. The key eligibility criteria include:

The candidate must be a resident of the concerned village .

. Must have passed 10th class (SSC) from a recognized school.

from a recognized school. Age should be between 25 and 45 years .

. Candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.

as per government rules. The applicant should possess basic skills and the ability to work locally .

. A village residence certificate must be submitted along with the application.

Application Process and Deadline

Interested candidates must apply through offline mode. The filled-in application form, along with the required documents such as:

Passport-size photograph

Residential proof

Educational certificates

Aadhaar card

Parent/guardian details

…must be personally submitted to the respective Medical Officer (PHC office) by June 30, 2025.

The application form can be downloaded from the official notification, and all submissions must be completed before the deadline.

Selection Process and Training

While the official notification does not specify a detailed selection procedure, it is stated that selection will be based on educational qualifications and village residency. Each village will have one ASHA worker, and selected candidates will undergo mandatory training.

Following training, ASHA workers will be engaged on a contract or attendance basis, as per health department guidelines.

Empowering Rural Women Through Health Services

The ASHA Worker program is a vital part of India’s rural healthcare system, aiming to deliver primary health services at the grassroots level. This recruitment drive not only enhances healthcare outreach but also empowers women by providing them meaningful employment and service opportunities within their communities.