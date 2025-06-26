AP government’s key decision on ration door delivery. Distribution to them from today

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government has announced a significant decision regarding the public distribution system, specifically aimed at supporting senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Starting June 26, the government has directed officials to begin early delivery of July month’s ration supplies directly to their homes within four days.

Special Doorstep Delivery for Vulnerable Groups

While the general public continues to receive ration through ration shops from the 1st to the 15th of every month, the government has decided to continue doorstep delivery exclusively for the elderly and disabled. This move comes after reports of confusion and inconvenience during June, where many vulnerable individuals had to visit depots due to a lack of information.

Also Read: Tickets Sold Out for India-Australia Sydney ODI and Canberra T20I: Cricket Australia

NDA Government Reverses Previous Door Delivery Model

The current NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh had earlier reversed the door delivery model introduced by the previous administration, opting instead for ration shop-based distribution. However, recognizing the unique challenges faced by elderly and differently-abled citizens, the government has made an exception for them.

July Ration to Be Delivered at Home from June 26

In response to difficulties faced last month, the government has ordered early home delivery of July rations for eligible individuals starting June 26. Officials have been directed to complete the process within four days, ensuring timely access to essential supplies.

Dealers Assigned Delivery Responsibility

Unlike the previous model that relied on vehicles for delivery, this time, the government has assigned dealers themselves the responsibility of delivering the ration to homes. This is aimed at improving efficiency and accountability in the distribution system.

Over 13 Lakh Beneficiaries Served in June

In June alone, approximately 13.14 lakh elderly and disabled beneficiaries across the state received their rations through home delivery. Officials have assured that similar efforts will continue, ensuring timely and smooth delivery with better communication to avoid any confusion in the future.

A Step Toward Inclusive Welfare

This move is expected to not only ease the burden on senior citizens and the disabled but also reduce crowding at ration depots. Timely doorstep delivery of essential supplies will significantly enhance dignity and convenience for the state’s most vulnerable.