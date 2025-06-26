Tickets Sold Out for India-Australia Sydney ODI and Canberra T20I: Cricket Australia

New Delhi: Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Thursday that public ticket allocations for the highly anticipated India-Australia ODI in Sydney and T20I in Canberra have been completely sold out—four months ahead of the series.

Record-Breaking Demand Driven by Indian Diaspora

Following the massive ticket sales seen during the Ashes, CA reported a huge surge in interest from the Indian diaspora, especially for the upcoming white-ball series in October–November 2025.

So far, over 90,000 tickets for eight matches have been sold in just two weeks since sales opened, with T20Is in Melbourne and Brisbane also witnessing overwhelming demand.

CA Statement: Massive Turnout Expected

Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager – Events & Operations, Cricket Australia, said:

“Exhausting our public ticket allocation for the SCG ODI and Manuka Oval T20I four months prior to the series is a testament to the tremendous interest for the upcoming season amongst cricket fans.”

He added,

“We’re thrilled to see strong engagement among the Indian diaspora, especially after the record-breaking Border-Gavaskar series last summer. The strong turnout of Indian and Australian fans will ensure an electrifying atmosphere at each game.”

Fan Clubs and Indian Supporters Drive Sales

CA revealed that over 16% of total ticket sales have come from Indian fan clubs. Notable highlights include:

Bharat Army purchasing over 2,400 tickets

purchasing over Fans based in India buying more than 1,400 tickets

buying more than Amit Goyal (Brissy Baniyas) acquiring 880 tickets for the Gabba T20I , becoming the highest individual buyer

acquiring for the , becoming the Indian Community of Gold Coast and Pakka Local purchasing 500+ tickets each for Gold Coast and MCG T20Is

Full Schedule: India Tour of Australia 2025 – ODI and T20I Series

Men’s ODI Series vs India

October 19 : Perth Stadium, Perth

: Perth Stadium, Perth October 23 : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide October 25: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Sold Out)

Men’s T20I Series vs India

October 29 : Manuka Oval, Canberra (Sold Out)

: Manuka Oval, Canberra (Sold Out) October 31 : Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne November 2 : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

: Bellerive Oval, Hobart November 6 : Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast

: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane

CA Urges Fans to Book Early

With interest peaking and tickets selling fast, Cricket Australia is encouraging fans to book tickets early to avoid missing out on what promises to be the biggest summer of cricket in recent years.