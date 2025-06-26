Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Others Send Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday, and warm wishes poured in from friends and colleagues across the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Shares a Frosty, Fun Birthday Wish

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a candid and frosty picture with Arjun, where both are seen enjoying a cake-smearing moment. She wrote:

“Happy Birthday Arjjj have a fabbb year ahead… lots of love always @arjunkapoor.”

The two actors previously shared the screen in the 2016 romantic comedy “Ki & Ka” and have maintained a close bond ever since.

Karan Johar Calls Arjun “The Funniest Guy in Any Room”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished the birthday boy with a heartfelt message. Sharing Arjun’s picture, he wrote:

“Funniest guy in any room!!! Yaaron ka Yaar and dil mei bahut saara pyaar! Happy Birthday Fubu!! @arjunkapoor have the best decade.”

Bhumi Pednekar Joins the Celebration

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun’s co-star in the recently released “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, posted a sweet note that read:

“Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor You are the best.”

Arjun Kapoor’s Journey in Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with “Ishaqzaade”, opposite Parineeti Chopra. Since then, he has appeared in a wide range of films such as:

Aurangzeb

Gunday

2 States

Finding Fanny

Half Girlfriend

Mubarakan

Namaste England

Bhoot Police

Ek Villain Returns

Recent Release: Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Most recently, Arjun starred in the romantic comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, the film hit theatres on 21 February 2025.

