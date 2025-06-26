Good News for Employees and Pensioners: Telangana Govt Clears Pending Dues

Hyderabad: In a major relief to state government employees and pensioners, the Telangana State Government has released a significant amount of ₹180.30 crore to clear long-pending medical reimbursement bills. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, bringing long-awaited financial relief to thousands across the state.

Relief for Over 26,500 Government Employees and Pensioners

According to the official statement, this decision will benefit 26,519 employees and pensioners whose medical claims had been stuck in the system for a prolonged period. Many of them have been facing financial difficulties due to delayed reimbursements.

Congress Govt Clears Old Dues from Previous Administration

Notably, the current Congress-led government has not only addressed the recent pending claims but has also taken the initiative to clear medical reimbursement dues from the previous BRS administration. This inclusive step has garnered praise from several quarters, especially from employees’ and pensioners’ associations.

Deputy CM Reiterates Welfare Commitment

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that despite financial pressures and the burden of multiple welfare schemes, the government is committed to prioritizing the healthcare needs of its employees and retired personnel. Releasing these funds showcases the administration’s dedication to their well-being.

Associations Welcome the Move

Various government employee and pensioner associations have expressed gratitude and satisfaction over the move, stating that it demonstrates the new government’s intent to resolve long-standing issues and boost morale among the workforce.