War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR & Kiara Advani Gear Up for Battle in Explosive First Look Posters

Mumbai: The latest poster of Kiara Advani from the upcoming action film War 2 was unveiled on Thursday, revealing the actress in a fierce and commanding avatar. Dressed for action and holding a gun with a steely gaze, Kiara promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

A Striking Second Look from the Film

This is Kiara’s second look from the film, following her jaw-dropping bikini look that had already set social media abuzz. In the new poster, she exudes strength, determination, and firepower, confirming her as a formidable force in this high-octane action drama.

Star-Studded Cast and Franchise Legacy

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr alongside Kiara Advani. The film is the second installment in the War franchise and forms part of the larger YRF Spy Universe. The original War (2019) saw Hrithik’s character go rogue in order to clean the intelligence system and root out traitors, captivating audiences with its action and suspense.

Record-Breaking Predecessor

The first War film smashed box office records upon release, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019 before being surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The success of War raised the bar for the YRF Spy Universe, making War 2 one of the most anticipated sequels.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is set to hit cinemas on August 14, just ahead of India’s Independence Day, promising an adrenaline-fueled blockbuster weekend.

Personal Milestone: Kiara’s Pregnancy Announcement

On the personal front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child, having announced the pregnancy in February 2025. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2023, shared the happy news with a sweet photo of their hands holding tiny baby socks and captioned it, “The greatest gift of our lives…Coming soon.”

A Low-Key Love Story in the Spotlight

Kiara and Sidharth, known for keeping their personal life away from the limelight, continue to win hearts with their subtle public displays of affection. The actress was recently spotted flaunting her baby bump at the Met Gala, garnering admiration for her grace and style.