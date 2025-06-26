Subhash Ghai Recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s Powerful Contribution to Pardes

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently took a nostalgic journey into the past as he shared memories from the making of his iconic 1997 film Pardes.

A Glimpse Behind the Scenes at Fatehpur Sikri

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot at Fatehpur Sikri, Ghai reflected on the deep collaboration and creativity that went into making the film. In his emotional note, he highlighted how a memorable film like Pardes comes alive only when writers, directors, and actors contribute with equal passion.

Credit to the Creative Team and Shah Rukh Khan

Ghai credited the film’s emotional resonance and lasting impact to the collective efforts of co-writer Neeraj Pathak, dialogue writer Javed Siddiqui, and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan—particularly in powerful sequences such as the climax.

A Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media

Posting the BTS photo, Ghai wrote:

“A memorable film like Pardes can be made only when writers, director and actors work together passionately in building up every moment of film. That happened exactly when my co-writer Neeraj Pathak, my dialogue writer Javed Siddiqui and my super actor Shahrukh Khan put their full energy in creating and performing a scene like this in the climax. I just got a picture of shooting of Pardes in Fatehpur Sikri. When imagination meets creativity & if they together hit the right notes… Magic happens. Like each film of yours did sir.”

About Pardes and Its Legacy

Directed, produced, and co-written by Subhash Ghai under his banner Mukta Arts, Pardes is a musical romance that starred Shah Rukh Khan along with Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri in their debut roles. The film also featured seasoned actors like Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, and Himani Shivpuri.

Regional Adaptation and Release

The success of Pardes led to its Telugu adaptation titled Pelli Kanuka in 1998, starring Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi, and Banumathi Ramakrishna. Pardes was originally released on 8 August 1997 and remains a beloved film in Indian cinema.