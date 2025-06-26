Telangana Road Accident: Sub-Inspector and Constable Killed

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred early Wednesday morning in Suryapet district, Telangana, resulting in the death of a Sub-Inspector and a constable from the Alampur Police Station.

The accident took place near Durgapuram on the National Highway when the police team was traveling from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad.

Car Crashes Into Lorry, Police Personnel Killed On the Spot

The police team was reportedly on duty, traveling in a private car in connection with a case. As they reached near Durgapuram, their vehicle rammed into the rear of a lorry on the highway. The impact of the collision was so severe that Sub-Inspector M. Ashok and Constable Armon Blesson died on the spot.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Two Critically Injured Shifted to Hospital

Two others in the vehicle — Constable Subramanyam Swamy and the private driver Ramesh — sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Their condition is currently being monitored.

Also Read: Hyderabad Drunk Woman Drives Car on Railway Track, Train Services Disrupted

Police Officials Reach Spot, Case Registered

Upon receiving information, Kodad Town CI Shiva Shankar and other police officials rushed to the accident site. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Police have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Road Safety Concerns Resurface

This tragic incident once again highlights the need for stricter highway safety measures and better visibility protocols for heavy vehicles, especially during early morning hours.