Hyderabad: Drunk Woman Drives Car on Railway Track, Train Services Disrupted

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol caused a major scare on Thursday by driving her car on railway tracks near Shankarpally, disrupting train services temporarily on the Shankarpally-Hyderabad railway line.

According to officials, the woman, who is yet to be identified by police, was seen driving a white car on the railway tracks near Kodangal Gate by railway gang workers. Despite their repeated attempts to stop her, she continued driving dangerously along the tracks.

Car Without Number Plate Creates Panic Among Railway Staff

Railway employees were stunned to find that the car did not have a registration number plate, raising further concerns. The incident quickly escalated into a serious security breach, prompting immediate alerts to the local authorities.

Public Intervenes, Woman Taken Into Custody

Local residents managed to stop the vehicle and informed the police. A police patrol team arrived at the location promptly and took the woman into custody. She was later handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for further investigation.

The vehicle was removed from the tracks and shifted to the nearby police station. Officials are working to ascertain the motive behind the woman’s actions and whether she was under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Train Services Temporarily Affected on the Route

Due to the incident, train operations between Shankarpally and Hyderabad were briefly affected, causing minor delays. The situation was brought under control soon after the removal of the vehicle.

Investigation Underway, More Details Awaited

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the incident, including checking surveillance footage and verifying the ownership of the vehicle. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.