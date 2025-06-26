Hyderabad Man Arrested for Rs 8 Crore Investment Scam Promising Huge Profits

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have arrested Gogula Lakshmi Vijaya Kumar, the director of AV Infracon Private Limited and AV Organo Farms Private Limited, in connection with an Rs 8 crore investment scam.

According to police officials, Vijaya Kumar, a resident of Vijayawada, lured the public with buyback offers, pre-launch schemes, and attractive investment plans, promising huge profits. He allegedly executed sale agreements and MoUs to give the transactions a legal appearance, thereby gaining the victims’ trust.

“He executed the sale deeds and other legal-looking documents to make people believe the schemes were legitimate, but later duped them,” said a Cyberabad Police official.

Car Catches Fire on PVNR Expressway, Traffic Disrupted

In a separate incident, a moving car caught fire on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway on Wednesday afternoon, causing a major traffic slowdown near Pillar No. 112.

The car, which was heading towards Hyderabad from Shamshabad, suddenly emitted smoke, prompting the driver and passenger to evacuate immediately. The vehicle was soon engulfed in flames.

A fire tender from the nearest fire station reached the spot quickly and extinguished the fire. Officials suspect a short circuit may have caused the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault

A city court has awarded a 20-year prison sentence to Vamshi Krishna alias Bablu for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2020.

The incident occurred in Dabeerpura, where the convict kidnapped the girl and took her to Nalgonda district, where he kept her in illegal confinement and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Following a police complaint filed by the girl’s parents, he was arrested, and after a lengthy trial, he was convicted and sent to Chanchalguda Central Prison. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.

Sub-Inspector Caught Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe in Kalwakurthy

In a crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Sub-Inspector M Ramachanderji of Kalwakurthy police station, Nagarkurnool district, red-handed while accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe.

He allegedly demanded the bribe to grant station bail to a person involved in a case. The bribe amount was recovered from his possession, and he was presented before the ACB court in Nampally. An investigation is underway.