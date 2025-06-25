Hyderabad: HYDRAA Launches Helpline Numbers to Report Lake Encroachments

Hyderabad: In a proactive move to safeguard the city’s water bodies, the Hyderabad Lakes Protection Committee (HYDRAA) has introduced a dedicated phone number for citizens to report lake encroachments and violations.

Citizens Can Now Call or WhatsApp Complaints

HYDRAA can now be directly reached at 7207923085 for immediate reporting of any suspicious activities or encroachments near lakes and water bodies.

Alternatively, citizens can share photos and location details via WhatsApp to 8712406899, making it easier for concerned residents to file complaints in real time with supporting evidence.

Public Involvement Key to Protecting Water Bodies

Officials from HYDRAA have urged Hyderabad residents to play an active role in protecting lakes from illegal encroachments, which have been a recurring issue across the city. Public cooperation is expected to significantly enhance enforcement and prompt action against violators.

HYDRAA’s Mission to Revive and Protect Lakes

HYDRAA, which stands for Hyderabad Water Resources and Lake Protection Authority, has been actively working on mapping, rejuvenating, and protecting city lakes from pollution and encroachment. This helpline initiative is part of its broader strategy to involve citizens in lake protection efforts.

For updates and further support, residents are encouraged to stay connected with HYDRAA through its official platforms.