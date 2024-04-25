AP CM Jagan gives ‘clean chit’ to Avinash Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh): YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday gave a ‘clean chit’ to his cousin and party Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate Y S Avinash Reddy in connection with the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy was former Kadapa MP and the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. He was murdered on March 15, 2019, in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls. At a public meeting in Pulivendula in Kadapa district prior to filing his nomination, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that the people of the district ‘know who killed’ his uncle Vivekananda Reddy.

“Avinash has done nothing wrong, and I strongly believe that, so I gave the ticket to him to contest the election,” said Reddy and sought to know if the questions being raised by Avinash Reddy in various interviews were reasonable or not.

చిన్న పిల్లోడు అవినాష్… చిన్న పిల్లోడి జీవితాన్ని నాశనం చెయ్యాలని చూస్తున్నారు#YSVivekaCase pic.twitter.com/eQH7LiYc81 — M9 NEWS (@M9News_) April 25, 2024

According to the CM, a conspiracy has been hatched to destroy the life of Avinash Reddy and his younger sisters Y S Sharmila and Suneetha Narreddy are a part of it. “Our younger sisters have become a part of the opposition conspiracy.

They are hanging around with those who unfairly defeated Chinnanna (Vivekananda) in the MLC election. People should be aware of the opposition’s conspiracy to gain political mileage,” he said. Further, Jagan Mohan Reddy said people will decide who is the actual successor of Rajasekhar Reddy.

He alleged that the opposition NDA alliance comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena was unable to take on him alone, prompting them to allegedly team up with his sisters to conspire against him. Launching a diatribe against the Congress party, the CM reminded people as to who worked to tarnish the reputation of his father after his death in a chopper crash in 2009 by registering cases and mentioning his name in the chargesheet.

“It was Congress which tried to hide the YSR legacy. Congress didn’t even receive as many votes as NOTA did. Further, Congress was responsible for Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation and neglected the demand for special category status. Will anyone vote for the Congress that has divided the state?” he asked.

Voting for Congress, led by his sister Sharmila in Andhra Pradesh, is akin to voting for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, said the CM. Naidu and the BJP will benefit ultimately, he added. Later, Reddy filed his nomination papers for Pulivendula Assembly seat.

He was accompanied by Avinash Reddy and others. “Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nomination papers in Pulivendula, officially submitted his candidacy to the Pulivendula Returning Officer,” said a press release. On Monday, local YSRCP leaders from Pulivendula filed a set of nomination papers on behalf of the ruling party chief. Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.