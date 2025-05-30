AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Now
The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has officially released the AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 today, May 30. Candidates registered for the Mega DSC Recruitment Examination can now download their admit cards from the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.
Table of Contents
Important Details on Hall Ticket
The hall ticket contains essential information such as:
- Exam date and time
- Test center name and address
- Candidate details and instructions
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the hall ticket. Any errors should be reported to the examination authority immediately.
Steps to Download AP DSC 2025 Hall Ticket
- Visit the official website: apdsc.apcfss.in
- Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” link
- Enter your login credentials
- Submit and download your hall ticket
- Take a printout for exam day
AP DSC 2025 Exam Schedule and Mode
The AP DSC 2025 examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 6 to July 6, 2025. The exam is part of a major recruitment drive to fill 16,347 teaching vacancies across the state.
Marking Scheme for SGT and Special Education Posts
For SGT (Secondary Grade Teacher):
- General Knowledge & Current Affairs – 8 marks
- Perspectives in Education – 4 marks
- Educational Psychology – 8 marks
- Content & Methodologies – 60 marks (40+20)
- Total – 80 marks
For SGT (Special Education):
- General Knowledge & Current Affairs – 8 marks
- Perspectives in Education – 4 marks
- Educational Psychology – 8 marks
- Category of Disability Specialization – 20 marks
- Content & Methodologies – 40 marks (25+15)
- Total – 80 marks
Mock tests have also been made available on the official website to help candidates prepare.
Answer Key and Result Dates
- Provisional Answer Key: July 8, 2025
- Objection Window: Open for 7 days
- Final Answer Key: To be released a week after objections close
- Result Declaration: Expected 7 days after final answer key is published
Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further notifications.