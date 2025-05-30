AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Now

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has officially released the AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 today, May 30. Candidates registered for the Mega DSC Recruitment Examination can now download their admit cards from the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.

Important Details on Hall Ticket

The hall ticket contains essential information such as:

Exam date and time

Test center name and address

Candidate details and instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the hall ticket. Any errors should be reported to the examination authority immediately.

Also Read: Students Left Waiting as TG ICET 2025 Hall Ticket Faces Last-Minute Delay

Steps to Download AP DSC 2025 Hall Ticket

Visit the official website: apdsc.apcfss.in Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” link Enter your login credentials Submit and download your hall ticket Take a printout for exam day

AP DSC 2025 Exam Schedule and Mode

The AP DSC 2025 examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 6 to July 6, 2025. The exam is part of a major recruitment drive to fill 16,347 teaching vacancies across the state.

Marking Scheme for SGT and Special Education Posts

For SGT (Secondary Grade Teacher):

General Knowledge & Current Affairs – 8 marks

Perspectives in Education – 4 marks

Educational Psychology – 8 marks

Content & Methodologies – 60 marks (40+20)

Total – 80 marks

For SGT (Special Education):

General Knowledge & Current Affairs – 8 marks

Perspectives in Education – 4 marks

Educational Psychology – 8 marks

Category of Disability Specialization – 20 marks

Content & Methodologies – 40 marks (25+15)

Total – 80 marks

Mock tests have also been made available on the official website to help candidates prepare.

Provisional Answer Key : July 8, 2025

: July 8, 2025 Objection Window : Open for 7 days

: Open for 7 days Final Answer Key : To be released a week after objections close

: To be released a week after objections close Result Declaration: Expected 7 days after final answer key is published

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further notifications.