AP: Ex-CM Jagan Reddy condemns attack on YSRCP activists

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke over phone with party activists Giridhar (RMP doctor) and Satish, who were brutally attacked by political opponents in Tallapalle of Krishna district. He enquired about the incident and strongly condemned the attack.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the injured activists, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and gathered details of the incident. He advised them not to lose courage and assured them that the party stands firmly with every activist. He directed party leaders to provide better medical care if required.

During the call, Giridhar and Satish narrated how hired goons attacked them. Responding to this, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the YSRCP leaders and activists are being harassed through such attacks, intimidation, and false cases.

He criticized the coalition leaders for misusing power and police machinery to target opponents. Such acts are an attempt to create fear when the failures of the government are questioned, he slammed.

The former Chief Minister expressed confidence that people are watching these unlawful activities and will give a fitting reply to the coalition parties in the future. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that once YSRCP returns to power, those responsible for such wrongdoings will be taught a lesson. He also conveyed that former minister Perni Nani would extend full support to the families of Giridhar and Satish.