AP Intermediate Exams 2025 Begin March 1: Hall Tickets Available from Tomorrow

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will conduct the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025 from *March 1 to March 20, with hall tickets set for release **starting February 20, 2025. Over *10.58 lakh students across the state will appear for the exams at 1,535 centers, including general, vocational, and minor streams.

AP Intermediate Exams 2025: Key Dates and Hall Ticket Details

Exam Schedule and Student Statistics

1st Year Exams: March 1–19, 2025

2nd Year Exams: March 3–20, 2025

Practical Exams:

General Courses: February 10–20, 2025

Vocational Courses: February 5–20, 2025

Student Enrollment Breakdown:

1st Year: 5,00,963 (General), 44,581 (Vocational)

2nd Year: 4,71,021 (General), 42,328 (Vocational)

How to Download AP Inter Hall Tickets

Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in. Click the “IPE March 2025 Hall Tickets” link. Enter Hall Ticket Number/Aadhaar and Date of Birth. Download and print the admit card.

Critical Details on Hall Ticket:

Student’s name, photo, and signature

Exam center address, dates, and timings

Subject codes and instructions

Students must verify all details and report discrepancies to their college or BIEAP immediately.

Enhanced Exam Security Measures

CCTV surveillance in all exam halls.

QR code system to prevent paper leaks.

Live streaming of exam centers to BIEAP offices.

Guidelines for Exam Day

Carry: Printed hall ticket, valid ID, and stationery.

Avoid: Electronic devices, notes, or unapproved calculators.

*Reporting Time: Arrive *30 minutes before exam start. Late entry beyond 15 minutes is prohibited.

BIEAP has distributed exam materials to centers and mandated thermal screening for students. Principals are instructed to ensure hall tickets are error-free before distribution.