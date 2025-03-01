AP Intermediate Exams 2025: Board Exams Begin Across Andhra Pradesh

Students Arrive Early for the First Exam

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board Exams commenced on Saturday at 9 AM. Students arrived at their respective exam centers by 8 AM, an hour before the scheduled start time. Entry into the exam halls was permitted from 8:30 AM onwards.

Strict Security Measures at Exam Centers

To maintain exam integrity, authorities conducted thorough checks at the entrance, ensuring that no electronic devices were brought inside. Students underwent strict security screening before being allowed into the exam halls.

As it was the first exam of the year, many parents accompanied their children to the centers to provide support and encouragement.

Over 10.5 Lakh Students Appearing for the Exams

This academic year, a total of 10,58,893 students have registered for the Intermediate exams in Andhra Pradesh.

First-Year Students: General Stream: 5,00,963 students Vocational Stream: 44,581 students

Second-Year Students: General Stream: 4,71,021 students Vocational Stream: 42,328 students



Measures Taken for Smooth Conduct of Exams

The Controller of Examinations (COE), Subba Rao, assured that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of exams across the state. Security arrangements, invigilators, and monitoring systems have been strengthened to prevent any malpractices.

