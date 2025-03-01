Chamoli Avalanche: 14 More Workers Rescued, Search for Remaining Men Continues

Chamoli: Rescue teams in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district intensified their efforts on Saturday, successfully rescuing 14 more workers trapped under heavy snow after a massive avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana village on Friday morning.

Rescue Operations Intensify

So far, a total of 47 workers have been rescued, while search operations for the remaining eight workers continue. The rescue teams are working around the clock, with operations being carried out on a war footing to locate and extract the trapped individuals.

Due to heavy snowfall blocking road access beyond Lam Bagad, authorities have shifted focus to aerial rescue operations. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed for heli-rescue missions, operating from Joshimath Base Camp to Badrinath Dham.

Aerial Rescue Efforts and Medical Attention

One of the helicopters has already returned, transporting rescued workers to the Army Hospital in Joshimath, while the other continues its mission. The 14 recently rescued workers are being taken to the Army Hospital in Badrinath for medical care.

The relentless rescue operation is being carried out by teams from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with over 150 personnel involved in the mission.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Role

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been closely monitoring the situation. On Thursday, he reviewed the ongoing rescue efforts and directed officials to airlift critically injured workers to advanced medical facilities.

In a post on X, Dhami shared, “With the weather clearing up, relief and rescue operations have been expedited. With the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal and the tireless efforts of rescue workers, all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the trapped workers.”

Prime Minister Modi’s Support

माणा के निकट हुए हिमस्खलन में फंसे हुए श्रमिकों को निकालने के लिए चलाए जा रहे राहत एवं बचाव अभियान के क्रम में 14 अन्य श्रमिकों को भी सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। बाहर निकाले गए श्रमिकों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं प्रदान की जा रही हैं। गंभीर रूप से घायल 3 श्रमिकों को आर्मी… pic.twitter.com/z1I0aTjUsL — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 1, 2025

Chief Minister Dhami also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending full support from the Centre. He mentioned that the Prime Minister spoke with him and received detailed information about the rescue operations, the weather conditions, and the situation in the state.

“He assured that the central government will provide all possible assistance to deal with any emergency,” Dhami added.

Avalanche Details and Challenges

The avalanche buried eight containers and a hut that housed workers engaged in road construction. Nearly seven feet of snow has accumulated in the affected area, complicating rescue operations.

The trapped workers come from various states, including Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Despite severe weather conditions, authorities are hopeful that the remaining workers will be rescued soon as the efforts continue.