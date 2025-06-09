Apple Slashes iPhone 16e Price Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch – Best Time to Buy!

Hyderabad: If you’ve been eyeing a new iPhone without burning a hole in your wallet, now’s your chance. Apple’s iPhone 16 series is seeing significant price drops ahead of the iPhone 17 launch, and the iPhone 16e, the most affordable model of the lineup, is now available at a heavily discounted price on Amazon India.

iPhone 16e New Price in India: Under ₹50,000 With Offers

The iPhone 16e was launched at ₹59,900 for the 128GB variant. It is now listed at ₹53,600 on Amazon. Additionally, buyers can avail a ₹4,000 discount using select bank credit cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹49,600. That makes it one of the best iPhone deals in 2025 under ₹50,000.

iPhone 16e Key Features and Specifications

Display

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering a crisp and vivid viewing experience—an upgrade over older LCD iPhones like the SE series.

Performance

Powered by Apple’s A18 chip with a 4-core GPU, the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new set of AI tools for enhanced device performance and user experience.

Camera

Rear Camera : 48MP with 2x digital zoom

: 48MP with 2x digital zoom Front Camera: 12MP with autofocus

This setup offers excellent photo quality, even for a budget-friendly iPhone model.

Battery & Charging

USB-C support

Wireless charging

IP68 water and dust resistance

It also includes Face ID for biometric security.

iPhone 16e Available Colors

The iPhone 16e is available in Black and White color options. However, Product Red is not available for this model.

How to Buy iPhone 16e at the Discounted Price?

You can purchase the iPhone 16e via Amazon India. To get the full discount:

Use eligible bank credit cards to get the ₹4,000 off

to get the ₹4,000 off Consider trading in an old smartphone for extra exchange benefits

Why This is the Best Time to Buy iPhone 16e

With the iPhone 17 launch approaching, now is the ideal time to grab a high-performance iPhone at a sub-₹50,000 price point. For those who want flagship features on a budget, the iPhone 16e is a solid choice.