Hyderabad Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued for Thunderstorms

Hyderabad: The Telangana region is expected to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced. A yellow alert has been issued for the next five days, warning residents of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph.

Weather Patterns: Weakening Trough and Prevailing Winds

According to the IMD, the trough extending from East Vidarbha to North Interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above mean sea level has weakened. Currently, low-level north-westerly winds dominate the region, influencing the weather conditions across Telangana.

Also Read: Big Fare Shock! TSRTC Increases Bus Pass Prices – What You Need to Know

Hyderabad Forecast: Partly Cloudy with Chances of Rain and Gusty Winds

Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or thundershowers in some areas. Gusty winds are likely in certain localities, while morning hours may see hazy conditions.

Temperature and Wind Speed Outlook

Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 36°C, with minimums near 26°C. Surface winds blowing from the northwest will maintain speeds of 8–12 kmph, contributing to the overall weather pattern.

Safety Advisory for Residents

Residents are advised to stay alert to weather updates and take necessary precautions during the thunderstorm and windy conditions to ensure safety.