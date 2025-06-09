Big Fare Shock! TSRTC Increases Bus Pass Prices – What You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has implemented a significant fare hike, increasing bus pass rates by more than 20%, effective from today. The decision has sparked concerns among commuters, especially students and employees who rely heavily on public transport.

New Bus Pass Rates Announced by TSRTC

Following the recent order, the new bus pass rates are as follows:

Metro Express bus pass fare increased from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,600

Ordinary bus pass fare increased from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,400

Also Read: After Cantonment, Now Jubilee Hills: Hyderabad Braces for Another By-Election

Students and Employees Voice Worries Over Fare Hike

The sharp increase in bus pass fares has raised questions about affordability for many, particularly students who depend on these passes to attend colleges. Employees have also expressed apprehensions about the additional financial burden.

Many commuters are urging the government to reconsider the steep hike to avoid hardship for daily travelers. The government has yet to respond to these concerns, and the public awaits further updates.