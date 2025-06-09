After Cantonment, Now Jubilee Hills: Hyderabad Braces for Another By-Election

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, the death of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath has triggered the need for another by-election in Hyderabad. This marks the second by-election within months, following the untimely demise of Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita earlier this year.

Second By-Election in Hyderabad in Just Months

The upcoming by-election in Jubilee Hills becomes inevitable due to the vacancy of the MLA seat, which as per Election Commission rules, must be filled within six months.

In May 2024, Hyderabad witnessed a by-election in the Cantonment constituency, following the tragic death of Lasya Nandita in a car accident on February 23, 2024. Lasya, who had won the November 30, 2023, Assembly elections on a BRS ticket, entered politics after the demise of her father, G. Sayanna, a senior BRS leader.

Also Read: Rain and Heat: Tamil Nadu Braces for Dual Weather Challenge This Week

Congress Wins Cantonment By-Election

Lasya’s sister, Nivedita, contested the Cantonment by-election on a BRS ticket, but was defeated. The seat was won by Narayan Sriganesh from the Congress party, signaling a shift in the political mood in the region.

Jubilee Hills Seat Falls Vacant After Gopinath’s Death

Maganti Gopinath, a prominent leader from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), passed away, leaving the Jubilee Hills constituency without representation. His death has paved the way for yet another by-election in Hyderabad.

With two by-elections within two years of the 2023 Assembly elections, the city finds itself in a rare political scenario — one not commonly witnessed even across other districts in Telangana or India.

By-Election Timeline: What’s Next?

According to electoral regulations, a by-election must be conducted within six months of a seat falling vacant. Therefore, the Jubilee Hills by-election is expected before the end of 2024, setting the stage for another politically charged contest in the city.

Political Flux in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is currently experiencing unprecedented political flux, with the BRS facing setbacks and the Congress gaining ground. With voter sentiment shifting, all eyes are now on Jubilee Hills, a high-profile urban constituency with significant political importance.

The death of Maganti Gopinath adds to the recent wave of political changes in Hyderabad. As parties prepare for another electoral battle, the upcoming by-election in Jubilee Hills will be closely watched for its implications on the future of Telangana’s urban politics.