Rain and Heat: Tamil Nadu Braces for Dual Weather Challenge This Week

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather alert predicting heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the coming days. However, interior districts continue to experience intense heat and above-normal temperatures, creating a dual weather challenge for the region.

Heavy Rain Predicted in These Tamil Nadu Districts

According to the RMC, isolated heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in the following districts:

Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri

Tirupattur

Vellore

Ranipet

Tiruvannamalai

Kallakurichi

Cuddalore

Villupuram is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, while The Nilgiris, Ariyalur, and the ghat areas of Coimbatore may witness intense downpours on Wednesday.

Also Read: Twists, Secrets, and Style: ‘Detective Sherdil’ Trailer Has Fans Hooked

From Thursday to Saturday, further rainfall is expected in:

The Nilgiris

Theni

Tenkasi

Ghat areas of Coimbatore

On Friday and Saturday, heavy showers may extend to:

Tirunelveli

Dindigul

Kanniyakumari

Chennai Weather: Light Rain and Persistent Heat

In Chennai, the weather forecast suggests light to moderate rainfall on Monday, with hot and humid conditions expected to persist until Tuesday. A marginal drop in temperature may bring brief relief midweek.

Maximum temperature : ~38°C

: ~38°C Minimum temperature: 28–29°C

Heatwave-Like Conditions in Interior Tamil Nadu

Despite incoming rainfall in some regions, above-normal temperatures continue in interior districts, contributing to discomfort and heat stress.

Recent Maximum Temperatures (as of Sunday):

Puducherry : 40°C

: 40°C Erode & Madurai Airport : 39.6°C

& : 39.6°C Vellore : 39.4°C

: 39.4°C Palayamkottai : 39.2°C

: 39.2°C Karur Paramathi: 43.8°C (4.8°C above normal)

These figures indicate a 2–4°C increase over normal seasonal temperatures in several locations.

Why This Weather Pattern?

The current rainfall activity is influenced by:

An upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal

over the Moderate westerly and south-westerly winds in the lower troposphere

These atmospheric changes are bringing rain to some districts while others continue to face persistent heatwave conditions.

General Forecast Until June 14

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through June 14

is expected in through However, daytime temperatures may remain 2–3°C above normal in many interior districts, keeping conditions hot and uncomfortable

Residents across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry should stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially those in heat-prone areas. The RMC continues to monitor developments and issue updates as needed.