Rain and Heat: Tamil Nadu Braces for Dual Weather Challenge This Week
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather alert predicting heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the coming days. However, interior districts continue to experience intense heat and above-normal temperatures, creating a dual weather challenge for the region.
Heavy Rain Predicted in These Tamil Nadu Districts
According to the RMC, isolated heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in the following districts:
- Krishnagiri
- Dharmapuri
- Tirupattur
- Vellore
- Ranipet
- Tiruvannamalai
- Kallakurichi
- Cuddalore
Villupuram is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, while The Nilgiris, Ariyalur, and the ghat areas of Coimbatore may witness intense downpours on Wednesday.
From Thursday to Saturday, further rainfall is expected in:
- The Nilgiris
- Theni
- Tenkasi
- Ghat areas of Coimbatore
On Friday and Saturday, heavy showers may extend to:
- Tirunelveli
- Dindigul
- Kanniyakumari
Chennai Weather: Light Rain and Persistent Heat
In Chennai, the weather forecast suggests light to moderate rainfall on Monday, with hot and humid conditions expected to persist until Tuesday. A marginal drop in temperature may bring brief relief midweek.
- Maximum temperature: ~38°C
- Minimum temperature: 28–29°C
Heatwave-Like Conditions in Interior Tamil Nadu
Despite incoming rainfall in some regions, above-normal temperatures continue in interior districts, contributing to discomfort and heat stress.
Recent Maximum Temperatures (as of Sunday):
- Puducherry: 40°C
- Erode & Madurai Airport: 39.6°C
- Vellore: 39.4°C
- Palayamkottai: 39.2°C
- Karur Paramathi: 43.8°C (4.8°C above normal)
These figures indicate a 2–4°C increase over normal seasonal temperatures in several locations.
Why This Weather Pattern?
The current rainfall activity is influenced by:
- An upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal
- Moderate westerly and south-westerly winds in the lower troposphere
These atmospheric changes are bringing rain to some districts while others continue to face persistent heatwave conditions.
General Forecast Until June 14
- Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through June 14
- However, daytime temperatures may remain 2–3°C above normal in many interior districts, keeping conditions hot and uncomfortable
Residents across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry should stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially those in heat-prone areas. The RMC continues to monitor developments and issue updates as needed.