Twists, Secrets, and Style: ‘Detective Sherdil’ Trailer Has Fans Hooked

The much-anticipated ZEE5 original thriller Detective Sherdil is all set to stream from June 20, and the recently released trailer has already set high expectations. Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, the film promises a unique blend of mystery, wit, and dark comedy.

Diljit Dosanjh Transforms into a Razor-Sharp Sleuth

In a role that’s a departure from his usual screen persona, Diljit Dosanjh plays Detective Sherdil, an unconventional, brilliant investigator with a flair for the dramatic. Speaking about his character, Diljit said,

"The character quirks and this attitude is something that I have tried differently. Hope audiences enjoy this character and the film."

Trailer Unveils a Twisted Murder Mystery Set in Budapest

The gripping trailer introduces audiences to a mysterious murder of billionaire tycoon Pankaj Bhatti (played by Boman Irani) in Budapest. What begins as a suspected hate crime quickly spirals into a web of family secrets, billion-dollar motives, and betrayal.

Sherdil teams up with Natasha (Diana Penty), a composed and razor-sharp investigator, as they untangle the deeply layered case.

Diana Penty and Boman Irani Add Depth to the Story

Diana Penty describes her role as Natasha as one of her most grounded performances:

“She’s sharp and lives by logic and precision. What I loved about Detective Sherdil was the tone—clever, edgy, unpredictable.”

Boman Irani, portraying the enigmatic tycoon Pankaj Bhatti, said:

“He’s built an empire, but it’s his inner turmoil and unspoken regrets that make him truly compelling.”

Stellar Ensemble Cast Elevates the Thriller

Detective Sherdil boasts a powerful ensemble cast including:

Chunky Panday as the mysterious Bodhi Mama

as the mysterious Bodhi Mama Ratna Pathak Shah

Sumeet Vyas

Banita Sandhu , playing Shanti, a deaf but highly observant and intelligent family member

, playing Shanti, a deaf but highly observant and intelligent family member Kashmira Irani

Director Ravi Chhabriya Promises Twists, Thrills, and Dark Comedy

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya and produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment, the film is packed with unpredictable twists and a generous dose of dark humor.

Chhabriya said:

“Diljit brought a whole new energy to the character—charm, wit, and a bit of swagger. The trailer is just the beginning—there’s a whole lot more madness waiting to unfold!”

Detective Sherdil premieres June 20 exclusively on ZEE5. With its mix of suspense, eccentric characters, and emotional depth, the film is poised to be one of the standout thrillers of the year.