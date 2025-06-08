Hyderabad: Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Gusty Winds Predicted Across Telangana Over Next 5 Days

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across Telangana for the next five days. The alert was issued in the daily weather report released on Sunday.

Gusty Winds with Thunderstorms Expected

The Met office noted that winds ranging between 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated locations in various districts. Residents are advised to remain cautious, especially during outdoor activities.

Rain Likely Across the State

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at several places, ranging from widespread to isolated occurrences, over the next seven days. This could bring some relief from the recent heat and aid agricultural activities in the pre-kharif season.

Monsoon Status: Normal Over Telangana

The southwest monsoon has been reported as normal over Telangana so far, providing a promising outlook for the upcoming agricultural season.

During the past 24 hours, rainfall occurred at one or two locations in the state, the report confirmed. The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the developments and issue timely updates as needed.