My Schooling Was in BJP, College in TDP, and Job Under Rahul Gandhi: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, June 9: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, calling him a respected leader across political lines. The CM was speaking at the launch of Dattatreya’s autobiography, “Prajala Kathe Naa Atmakatha”, held at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hyderabad.

“Dattatreya Is an Ajatha Shatru (One Without Enemies)”

Highlighting the humble beginnings of Bandaru Dattatreya from Gowliguda galli to Raj Bhavan in Haryana, CM Revanth Reddy said the veteran leader never distanced himself from the common people, often attending their small family functions and public programs. He praised Dattatreya’s simplicity, long-standing public service, and unwavering connection with the masses, calling him an “ajatha shatru.”

Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Cross-Party Ties

The Chief Minister said that while his education started in the BJP, college days were associated with TDP, and he is currently working under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in Congress. “I never hide my close personal associations,” he added. Revanth mentioned that even after an important Cabinet meeting, he made time to attend the event only because of his deep respect for Dattatreya.

“Like Vajpayee in National Politics, Dattatreya Is Respected in Telangana”

Revanth Reddy drew a parallel between the respect former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee commanded nationally and the stature Dattatreya holds in Telangana. He said young politicians should learn from Dattatreya’s political style and values. The CM also noted that during difficult times, Hyderabad residents remember leaders like P. Janardhan Reddy (PJR) and Dattatreya.

“Alay Balay Program Inspired Telangana Movement”

The CM also recalled that Dattatreya’s Alay Balay program served as a source of inspiration for the Telangana movement, encouraging unity and activism. He stated that Dattatreya’s ideals continue to influence the decision-making process in his government.

Light-Hearted Moment at the Book Launch

With several Governors and Ministers from various states present, CM Revanth humorously remarked that the stage resembled a Governor’s Parade. Noting that most of his Cabinet colleagues were present, he joked that he could conduct a Cabinet meeting right there on stage.

The event saw participation from dignitaries including Governors of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tripura, along with Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, several state ministers, MLAs, and MLCs.