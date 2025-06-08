Big Day at Raj Bhavan: Telangana Welcomes Three New Ministers

Hyderabad: In a significant cabinet expansion move, three senior Congress MLAs — G. Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari — were sworn in as ministers in the Telangana government on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Ceremony Witnessed by CM Revanth Reddy and Party Leaders

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, members of his cabinet, Congress MLAs, and senior party leaders. The inclusion of the three new ministers is seen as a strategic step to strengthen the government ahead of crucial policy implementations and to ensure regional and social representation.

Also Read: HC Rejects Plea to Legalise Illegal Construction in Begumpet

Focus on Balanced Governance and Inclusive Development

With the addition of these ministers, the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government aims to enhance administrative efficiency and ensure balanced representation from various regions of the state. The move also reflects the party’s commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and pushing forward with development and welfare initiatives.