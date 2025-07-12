Arjun Rampal on ‘Dhurandhar’: “It Isn’t Anything Like I Have Seen Before”

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal is overwhelmed by the response to his first look from the upcoming film “Dhurandhar.” The actor, who plays a grey-shaded character in the movie, shared that the film is unlike anything he has experienced before in his career.

“This film isn’t anything like I have seen before,” said Arjun. “It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film, with every department giving it their all. I hugged Aditya (Dhar) after seeing the incredible outpour of love.”

A Power-Packed Ensemble Cast

“Dhurandhar” features a stellar lineup including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna. Arjun Rampal stands out with his edgy look, donning a golden tooth, metallic sunglasses, and a dense beard, showcasing a rugged avatar not seen before.

A Story Full of Grey Shades and Covert Drama

Rampal revealed that the film explores themes of grudge and grey morality.

“The story carries a certain level of grudge and grey shade, and that is something very new and unseen for the audience. I couldn’t believe the way Aditya Dhar pulled it off and made all of us look unbelievable,” he said.

The film dives deep into the origins of mysterious men involved in covert operations, promising an intense, action-packed narrative.

About the Film: Produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar

“Dhurandhar” is presented by Jio Studios and produced under B62 Studios. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar as co-producers. The film is set to release on December 5, 2025.

Arjun Rampal’s Upcoming Lineup

Arjun was last seen in “Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!”, a sports-action film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. He will next be seen in “Nikita Roy,” a supernatural thriller releasing on July 18, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal.

Rampal is also part of “The Battle of Bhima Koregaon,” directed by Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, which is expected to hit screens later this year.