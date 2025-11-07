Indian Women’s Team Star Arundhati Reddy Honoured by Sports Minister in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian women’s cricketer Arundhati Reddy, who impressed with her strong performance in the recently concluded Women’s World Cup 2025, met Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakati Srihari on Friday.

During the meeting, the minister congratulated Arundhati for her outstanding contribution to the national team and lauded her dedication and consistency throughout the tournament. He wished her continued success in her cricketing career and encouraged her to keep inspiring young athletes across the country.

Also Read: BRS Leaders Cry Foul After Police Raids Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

Dr. Soni Baladevi, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Sports Authority, along with coach Akash and Arundhati’s mother, Bhagya Reddy, were also present at the felicitation ceremony.

Minister Srihari highlighted that Arundhati’s achievements have brought pride not only to Telangana but to the entire nation, adding that the state government remains committed to supporting and promoting women athletes who excel on international platforms.