Indian Women's Team Star Arundhati Reddy Honoured by Sports Minister in Hyderabad

Indian women’s cricketer Arundhati Reddy, who impressed with her strong performance in the recently concluded Women’s World Cup 2025, met Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakati Srihari on Friday.

Mohammed Yousuf7 November 2025 - 16:00
Indian Women’s Team Star Arundhati Reddy Honoured by Sports Minister in Hyderabad
Indian Women’s Team Star Arundhati Reddy Honoured by Sports Minister in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian women’s cricketer Arundhati Reddy, who impressed with her strong performance in the recently concluded Women’s World Cup 2025, met Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakati Srihari on Friday.

During the meeting, the minister congratulated Arundhati for her outstanding contribution to the national team and lauded her dedication and consistency throughout the tournament. He wished her continued success in her cricketing career and encouraged her to keep inspiring young athletes across the country.

Dr. Soni Baladevi, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Sports Authority, along with coach Akash and Arundhati’s mother, Bhagya Reddy, were also present at the felicitation ceremony.

Minister Srihari highlighted that Arundhati’s achievements have brought pride not only to Telangana but to the entire nation, adding that the state government remains committed to supporting and promoting women athletes who excel on international platforms.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 November 2025 - 16:00
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
