BRS Leaders Cry Foul After Police Raids Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: The Election Flying Squad and local police on Friday conducted searches at the residences of two senior BRS leaders in Hyderabad — former MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy from Mothinagar and MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao from Kukatpally.

According to initial reports, the searches were carried out as part of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election. However, the exact purpose of the raids and details of any seizures or recoveries are yet to be officially confirmed.

Also Read: HYDRAA Earns Praise from Citizens for Restoring Mushkin Lake and Protecting Neighborhoods

MLC Ravinder Rao questioned the legality of the action, stating that his house does not even fall within the jurisdiction of the constituency where the poll code is in force. “My house isn’t even in the election code area. How can the police enter without proper authorization?” he asked, expressing concern over what he described as an overreach by the authorities.

The incident has drawn attention amid heightened political activity in the run-up to the bypoll. Further information on the outcome of the searches is awaited from election officials and the police department.