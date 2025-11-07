HYDRAA Earns Praise from Citizens for Restoring Mushkin Lake and Protecting Neighborhoods

Hyderabad: Several colonies across the city expressed their appreciation to HYDRAA on Friday for protecting local lakes and preventing flood-related problems in their areas. Residents of various neighborhoods organized rallies holding placards, thanking the civic body for its prompt and effective action.

Locals said that HYDRAA’s intervention had not only safeguarded their colonies from recurring flood threats but also brought lasting relief to issues that had persisted for decades. “We personally witnessed the difficulties caused by floods every year. After we filed a complaint, HYDRAA officials responded immediately and resolved the issue. We never expected such a quick solution,” said residents from multiple colonies who participated in the appreciation rallies.

In Baghlingampally’s Sriramnagar Basti, locals recalled the severe flooding they faced even with light rainfall. Just 5 centimeters of rain used to inundate the entire area, making it nearly impossible to enter homes due to knee-deep water. Residents said HYDRAA’s swift action in linking the internal drain to the main floodwater channel connected to Hussain Sagar had completely eliminated the issue.

They also mentioned that the flooding problem had been worsened by encroachments on the local drainage system by certain political representatives. “HYDRAA immediately acted upon our complaint and restored the original flow, for which we are truly thankful,” said a local resident during the rally.

Similarly, in Devarayanjal village under Thumkunta Municipality in Medchal–Malkajgiri district, residents appreciated HYDRAA for addressing a major drainage bottleneck. The natural canal between Turakavani Kunta and Devarayanjal Lake, which was originally six meters wide, had been narrowed after some individuals installed just two-foot pipelines and encroached on the remaining land. As a result, the nearby areas frequently experienced flooding. Following a complaint, HYDRAA resolved the issue within a month, restoring proper drainage flow and preventing future inundations.

Meanwhile, in another notable development, residents and fishermen around Mushkin Lake expressed deep gratitude to HYDRAA for saving the waterbody from encroachment and pollution. Locals organized a rally to thank the authorities for their swift response.

They said that construction activity and dumping of soil within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area had disrupted its natural flow and caused heavy pollution. The 50-acre lake, once a vital source of livelihood for local fishermen, had lost much of its ecological balance over the years. After receiving complaints, HYDRAA officials immediately intervened, removed the dumped soil, and restored the lake’s natural boundaries.

Following the clean-up, the lake regained its original form and beauty, much to the delight of nearby residents and the fishing community. “HYDRAA’s action gave our lake a new life. We’re very happy to see it return to its natural state,” said one of the local fishermen.

Residents urged HYDRAA to continue its proactive efforts to protect Hyderabad’s water bodies, ensuring they remain preserved for future generations.