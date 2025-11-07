Major Parties Pull Out All Stops in Jubilee Hills as Campaign Enters Final Phase

Hyderabad: With the Jubilee Hills by-election drawing closer, the political temperature in the constituency has risen sharply. The Congress, BRS, and BJP are leaving no stone unturned to make their campaigns visible and impactful through a flurry of roadshows and corner meetings across the area.

Each party has deployed its senior leaders, ministers, former ministers, and sitting MLAs to spearhead the campaign efforts. To boost participation, special incentives are reportedly being offered to those mobilizing crowds for roadshows and rallies. Party workers attending these gatherings are said to receive payments ranging from ₹400 to ₹500 per person.

While some leaders are engaging with women’s self-help groups to secure grassroots support, others are reaching out directly to youth groups on the streets, aiming to build enthusiasm among first-time voters.

The campaign has also drawn heavy participation from district-level leaders. Prominent figures from various parts of the state, along with representatives from all 24 Assembly constituencies within the Greater Hyderabad area, are actively involved in ensuring their party’s success in Jubilee Hills.

With just four days remaining for campaigning to end, activities have intensified across the constituency’s neighborhoods and colonies. From early morning to late evening—between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.—leaders are conducting roadshows, holding small gatherings, and interacting with voters at every possible opportunity.

In addition to the public events, internal party meetings are being held booth-by-booth to coordinate the final phase of voter mobilization. The focus now is on ensuring maximum turnout from assigned polling stations and consolidating support at the grassroots level.

As the contest heats up, Jubilee Hills has become a hub of political energy, with each major party striving to leave a lasting impression before the polls open.