Women’s World Cup: Star Cricketer Arundhati Reddy Receives Hero’s Welcome at Shamshabad Airport

Hyderabad: Indian women’s cricket star Arundhati Reddy received a warm and grand welcome upon her arrival at the Shamshabad Airport on Thursday, following her stellar performance in the Women’s World Cup.

Arundhati, who played a key role in India’s impressive campaign at the tournament, arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi, where she was greeted with cheers, flowers, and applause from her parents, friends, and well-wishers.

The Sports Academy Chairman personally welcomed and felicitated the cricketer at the airport, appreciating her outstanding contribution to the Indian women’s team and her consistent dedication to the sport. The atmosphere was filled with pride and excitement as fans expressed their admiration for her achievements on the international stage.

After the felicitation, Arundhati thanked everyone for their love and support and later departed from the airport to her residence in the city.

Her homecoming marks a proud moment not only for her family but also for the entire Hyderabad sporting community, which continues to celebrate her rise as one of India’s most promising women cricketers.