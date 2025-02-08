Arvind Kejriwal Loses from New Delhi Assembly Constituency

In a stunning turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost his re-election bid from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal, who has held the seat since 2013, faced a significant defeat as the election results unfolded, marking an end to his long-standing tenure in the capital’s political landscape.

Kejriwal’s victory in 2013 was historic, as he defeated Congress stalwart and then-Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, signaling the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the start of a decade-long rule in Delhi. Over the years, Kejriwal’s leadership was credited with numerous reforms and policies, including free water and electricity, which made him a popular figure among many Delhiites.

However, this election marks a dramatic shift. Despite a strong campaign, Kejriwal could not retain his seat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made significant inroads, with early trends suggesting a strong performance for the saffron party in multiple constituencies.

The loss of Kejriwal’s seat is seen as a blow to AAP’s political dominance in the city, raising questions about the future of the party and its leadership. It also signals a shift in Delhi’s political landscape, as the BJP’s aggressive campaign and growing influence appear to have resonated with voters.

As the results are still unfolding, political analysts are keenly observing how this defeat may impact Kejriwal’s leadership within AAP and the party’s overall position in Delhi’s future elections. The AAP will now have to reflect on its strategies and regroup as it faces the loss of one of its most prominent leaders in this crucial assembly election.