Asaduddin Owaisi Calls for Protection of Muslim Religious Sites in Parliament

Hyderabad: Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament, voiced his concerns in Parliament regarding the Places of Worship Act, 1991 and the ongoing cases targeting Muslim religious sites.

Owaisi highlighted how the verdict in the Babri Masjid case has been used as a precedent to target other religious sites, particularly Muslim places of worship. He emphasized that such actions are not only unconstitutional but also threaten the secular fabric of the country.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces New Ration Cards to Be Issued After Sankranti

Speaking in Parliament, Owaisi said:

“The Places of Worship Act, 1991, ensures that the character of all religious sites remains as it was on August 15, 1947. The purpose of this law is to prevent religious disputes and promote national harmony. However, recent cases, especially regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque and other sites, are deliberate attempts to violate this law.”

He further expressed concern that hearing such cases in courts not only hurts the religious sentiments of Muslims but also raises questions about the constitutional principles of the country.

Owaisi appealed to the government to strictly enforce the 1991 Act and take stern action against elements trying to incite religious hatred and disrupt social harmony.

He added: “I ask Parliament and the government—was the 1991 Act only meant to remain on paper? The Babri Masjid verdict was a clear injustice to Muslims, and now, other mosques and religious sites are being targeted using it as a basis. This goes against the constitutional framework of the country.”

Owaisi also called on all political parties and the public to unite against such attempts and safeguard the secular and democratic values of the nation.