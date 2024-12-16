Telangana Government Announces New Ration Cards to Be Issued After Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a special Sankranti gift for the people of the state. Minister for Civil Supplies, K. E. Uttam Kumar Reddy, revealed in the Legislative Council that a Cabinet Sub-Committee has been established to facilitate the issuance of new ration cards.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Minister stated that new ration cards will be issued after the Sankranti festival. These ration cards will entitle beneficiaries to receive 6 kg of rice per person, with an option to receive fine-quality rice as well.

The estimated cost of implementing this initiative is Rs. 956 crore. The government plans to distribute ration cards to approximately 36 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized that discussions on this initiative will be held in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. The existing process for issuing ration cards will remain unchanged. Additionally, the new ration cards will be equipped with electronic chips to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the Public Distribution System (PDS) and ensure food security for eligible households in Telangana.