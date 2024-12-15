Hyderabad: Three months ago, the Hydra authorities carried out a demolition drive in Patelguda, Patancheru, Hyderabad, declaring several houses as illegal constructions and reducing them to rubble. The shocking part is that the debris from this demolition still lies uncleared, causing immense difficulties for local residents.

The Plight of the Affected:

The demolished homes were built with the hard-earned savings of the poor and middle-class families. Watching their dream homes being razed to the ground was a harrowing experience. What makes their situation worse is that these families are now forced to pay EMIs for houses that no longer exist while also enduring the sight of concrete ruins in their locality.

Accusations of bias and injustice:

Locals and victims are raising serious questions about the selective actions of Hydra. They allege that:

The demolition drive primarily targeted the poor and middle-class families. No action has been taken against illegal constructions owned by influential individuals, such as relatives of the Chief Minister or luxury structures built by ministers and MLAs on encroached lands or lakebeds.

The Struggles for Justice:

Victims report that they are trying to seek legal remedies but are constrained by limited resources. The indifference of the government and the aggressive approach of Hydra have left them feeling helpless.

Demands of the Victims:

Immediate clearance of the debris from the demolished homes. Compensation for the financial losses incurred by the affected families. Equal treatment in enforcing laws, targeting not just the vulnerable but also the influential and powerful individuals involved in illegal construction.

The Bigger Picture:

This devastation is not the result of war, as seen in conflict zones like Gaza or Syria. Instead, it is the consequence of unbalanced and discriminatory government policies. The poor and middle-class residents of Patelguda are demanding justice, but their cries for help seem to be falling on deaf ears.

This incident raises critical questions about the accountability of the authorities and the protection of citizens’ rights, particularly for the marginalized sections of society. Will the government listen, or will these voices remain unheard?