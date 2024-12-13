Hyderabad’s Iconic Numaish to Kick Off in January with Higher Ticket Rates

Hyderabad: The 2025 edition of the historic Numaish, set to run from January 1 to February 15, is one of the city’s largest and most celebrated fairs. This year, the ticket price has been increased from ₹40 to ₹50, marking a ₹10 hike. The last ticket price revision occurred in January 2023.

Numaish attracts millions of visitors annually, offering a unique blend of shopping, entertainment, business, and culture. This year, out of 2,500 applications, 2,200 stalls have been approved, showcasing various products and activities. Special days such as “Ladies’ Day” and “Children’s Special Day” will also be celebrated, providing unique experiences for women and children.

To ensure the safety of attendees, strict measures have been implemented, including:

CCTV Surveillance : Continuous monitoring of the venue.

: Continuous monitoring of the venue. Security Deployment : Placement of security personnel.

: Placement of security personnel. On-Site Police Station : Immediate response to emergencies.

: Immediate response to emergencies. Fire Safety: Advanced fire prevention systems.

Visiting hours are set from 4:00 PM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and extended to 11:00 PM on weekends and holidays. However, the administration reserves the right to adjust these timings if needed.

Despite the ticket price hike, public enthusiasm for Numaish 2025 remains high. This historic event is expected to draw massive crowds, continuing its legacy as a vibrant platform for trade, entertainment, and cultural exchange.