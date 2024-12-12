Gachibowli Flyover: Govt Approves Budget Hike for Key Project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted administrative approval for the revised proposal to construct a six-lane, bi-directional flyover at Gachibowli Junction. This infrastructure project aims to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the bustling IT hub of Hyderabad.

The flyover will extend from Shilpa Layout, passing through the gas company area and culminating at Gachibowli Junction. Additionally, a 120-foot-wide road will be developed along this stretch to enhance traffic flow and provide seamless access.

Project Overview:

Part of Master Plan: The flyover is a critical component of Hyderabad's urban master plan designed to address the city's growing transportation needs.

Cost Estimate: The project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model at a revised estimated cost of ₹446.13 crores.

Budget Adjustment: The revised approval includes an additional ₹11.13 crore, increasing the previously allocated budget of ₹435 crore.

Objectives:

Traffic Decongestion: The project aims to significantly reduce traffic bottlenecks in the Gachibowli area, a key gateway to the city’s IT corridor. Enhanced Connectivity: It will improve access between Kondapur and the Outer Ring Road (ORR), facilitating smoother commutes for residents and professionals alike.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been directed to expedite the project and ensure its efficient execution. Officials have been tasked with adhering to high-quality standards and timelines to minimize disruption during construction.

Expected Benefits:

Boost to Infrastructure: The flyover and widened road will enhance the region's infrastructure, supporting the increasing vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Economic Growth: Improved connectivity is expected to contribute positively to the region's economic activities, particularly in the IT and service sectors.

Reduced Commute Times: Commuters will benefit from faster travel times, reducing stress and fuel consumption.

The project is anticipated to play a vital role in transforming Gachibowli into a more accessible and well-connected part of Hyderabad, catering to the demands of its rapidly growing population and industries.

Further updates on the project timeline and execution phases are awaited.