Mumbai–Hyderabad Bullet Train to Cut Travel Time to Just 3 Hours

Hyderabad: The long and exhausting journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad, which typically takes 14 to 16 hours by train, could soon be reduced to just three hours, thanks to the proposed Mumbai–Hyderabad High-Speed Rail (MHHSR) project.

The ambitious bullet train initiative, part of India’s larger high-speed rail expansion plan, is set to revolutionize travel between Maharashtra and Telangana, bringing in both speed and comfort for passengers.

What Is the MHHSR Project?

The MHHSR corridor will span 767 kilometers, connecting Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, with 11 proposed stations designed to serve both major cities and key regional towns. According to a report by Times Now, the route will include stations at:

Bandra Kurla Complex (Mumbai)

Navi Mumbai

Lonavala

Pune

Kurkumb/Daund

Akluj

Pandharpur

Solapur

Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)

Zaheerabad

Hyderabad

Though construction has not yet commenced, preliminary surveys and feasibility studies have been in progress since 2020.

High-Speed, High-Tech Travel

The train will operate at speeds of up to 320 km/h, with potential peak speeds of 350 km/h, offering a premium experience at a projected fare of about 1.5 times the cost of a first-class AC train ticket.

Each train is expected to accommodate around 750 passengers and will include features such as:

Digital signaling systems

25 kV AC overhead electric supply

Elevated, underground, and at-grade tracks

Urgent Earthquake Detection and Alarm System (UrEDAS) for automated braking in emergencies

A New Era of Connectivity

Once completed, the MHHSR will slash travel time from 16 hours to just 3 hours, transforming not just tourism and business travel, but also strengthening regional integration between Telangana and Maharashtra.

The bullet train project reflects India’s commitment to modern infrastructure development and is expected to significantly boost economic growth along the corridor.