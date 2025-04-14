Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Modi, Naidu & Nitish Kumar Over Waqf Act Amendment

Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their alleged collaboration in bringing forward the Waqf Black Act.

Addressing a press conference at Darussalam on Sunday, Owaisi claimed that the amendment to the Waqf Act was pushed through with the full support of Naidu and Kumar, who are key allies in the BJP-led coalition government at the Centre.

Owaisi’s Strong Remarks on TDP’s Role in the Waqf Act Amendment

Owaisi questioned how Chandrababu Naidu, as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, continued to appoint only Hindus to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, yet supported the amendment to include members of other religions on the Waqf Board.

“How did you support the bill to include people from other religions as members of the Waqf Board?” Owaisi asked, accusing Naidu of making temporary political decisions at the cost of the Muslim community’s rights.

The AIMIM leader further criticized Naidu for allegedly supporting the Waqf Act Amendment Bill for his own political gains, which Owaisi believes has damaged the political future of Naidu’s son, Lokesh. He also questioned how Muslims would continue to trust the political legacy of Naidu’s family.

Waqf Act Amendment: A Violation of Fundamental Rights

Owaisi claimed that the Waqf Amendment Act violates the fundamental rights of Muslims guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 25, 26, and 29 of the Indian Constitution. He accused the Modi government of systematically undermining the rights of Muslims through this amendment, calling it an act against the community.

“The Modi government has taken away all the rights of Muslims through this law,” Owaisi said, adding that the BJP’s statements on the Waqf issue were “lies.”

He further questioned the logic behind allowing non-Muslims to be members of the Waqf Board when Hindu, Jain, and Sikh endowment boards are restricted to their respective religious followers.

Concerns Over Waqf Land Encroachments

Owaisi expressed concerns about the potential impact of the Waqf Act Amendment, particularly regarding land encroachments. He warned that those who had illegally occupied Waqf lands might be granted ownership, which he said would be detrimental to the interests of the Muslim community.

Public Meeting Against Waqf Act Amendment

In response to the amendment, Owaisi announced that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold a massive public meeting at Darussalam on the 19th of this month. The meeting will be presided over by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, the Waqf Board president, and will be attended by religious and political leaders from across the country. Owaisi appealed for the protests against the Waqf Act Amendment to remain peaceful.