Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Sharmila Tagore’s Return to Bengali Cinema in ‘Puratawn’

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to celebrate her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, and her powerful return to Bengali cinema with the drama “Puratawn”, which released on April 11, 2025.

Sharmila Tagore Returns to Bengali Films After Nearly Two Decades

Sharmila Tagore’s appearance in Puratawn marks her comeback to Bengali cinema after almost 20 years. Directed by Suman Ghosh, the film tells an emotional story centered around memory, aging, and familial bonds.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film, Soha wrote:

“Celebrating Amma in #puratawn – her wonderful return to Bengali cinema after almost two decades. #bts

As someone once told me – for us, Sharmila Thakur is not a person, she’s an emotion!”

Storyline: A Moving Family Drama

Puratawn follows the story of Ritika (Rituparna Sengupta) and her husband Rajeev (Indraneil Sengupta), who return to her ancestral home in West Bengal to celebrate her mother’s 80th birthday. The character, played by Sharmila Tagore, is revealed to be suffering from memory loss, triggering a heartwarming yet painful family journey for Ritika as she copes with her mother’s fading memory.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Outlook: Key Global Data to Drive Sentiment This Week

Soha Ali Khan’s ‘Chhorii 2’ Also Released

Interestingly, Soha’s own film — the horror-comedy “Chhorii 2”, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha — also premiered on April 11, making the day a special double release for the actress.

Soha Gets Candid About Life and Loss

In a recent exclusive conversation with IANS, Soha Ali Khan opened up about her personal fears, reflecting on the pain of losing loved ones and the inevitability of death.

“My biggest fear is unnatural, untimely death… I love so many people who are close to me. I don’t want to lose them, and I don’t want them to lose me. I fear the finality of death,” she said.

Soha’s candid confession resonated deeply with fans, showing a more vulnerable side of the Rang De Basanti actress.IndianCinema