Ashok Nagar Snatching Incident: Elderly Man Loses Bag Containing ₹2.5 Lakh in Daylight Robbery

Hyderabad: A shocking Ashok Nagar snatching incident unfolded on Thursday morning when an unidentified biker snatched a bag containing ₹2.5 lakh from an elderly man and fled the scene within seconds.

The incident occurred near the Andhra Bank (now Union Bank of India) under the jurisdiction of Domalguda Police Station. The crime has sparked concern in the locality, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Details of the Incident

According to information confirmed to Munsif News 24×7, the victim, Venkateshwara Rao from SR Nagar, had withdrawn ₹2.50 lakh from the Ashok Nagar branch of Andhra Bank. After placing the cash safely inside the bag he had brought with him, he began walking back toward his parked car.

However, just as he approached the vehicle, a biker appeared from behind, snatched the bag from his hand, and sped away. Despite the elderly man’s cries for help, the accused escaped before anyone could intervene.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the complaint filed by the victim, the Domalguda Police registered a case of snatching and immediately began their probe.

Domalguda DI Sudhakar Rao, along with the crime team, visited the crime scene and examined CCTV footage from the bank premises and nearby streets.

Police officials are analyzing the movements of individuals present around the bank during the morning hours, suspecting that the accused may have been tracking the victim prior to the robbery.

Appeal to the Public

Authorities have urged citizens to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying the suspect involved in this Ashok Nagar snatching incident. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the bank or in the surrounding lanes is encouraged to contact the police immediately.

Local Panic After Daylight Crime

The fact that the robbery occurred in broad daylight has spread fear among residents and bank visitors in the area. Police teams continue to investigate the case from multiple angles and assure the public that efforts are underway to trace the accused swiftly.

This Ashok Nagar snatching incident, where an elderly man’s bag containing ₹2.5 lakh was stolen, remains a major concern for local citizens and authorities alike. Munsif News 24×7 will continue to provide updates as the story develops.