Asia Cup in Crisis: Will Team India Play or Walk Away?

New Delhi: In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025, including both the Men’s Asia Cup in September and the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in June.

Sources quoted by multiple English media outlets claim the BCCI has already informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its stance. If confirmed, this would mean defending champions Team India will not participate in this year’s Asia Cup, marking a significant shift in regional cricket politics.

Political Tensions Driving BCCI’s Asia Cup Decision

Tensions between the two neighboring countries have surged, leading to calls within India to isolate Pakistan in international cricket. A senior BCCI official told PTI:

“Team India will not play in any tournament organized by a cricket council headed by a Pakistani minister. That’s the sentiment of the country.”

The ACC is currently chaired by Pakistan’s Sports Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, which has reportedly influenced India’s decision.

Women’s Emerging Asia Cup Also in Doubt

The BCCI has also verbally communicated its intent to pull out of the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled for June. Although there has been no official confirmation from the board, insiders suggest the decision aligns with India’s broader diplomatic and political positioning.

No India-Pakistan Clash: Major Blow to Asia Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan matches are among the most watched sporting events globally, and their absence could seriously impact broadcaster interest and sponsorship value. According to BCCI sources, the ACC may face financial and strategic pressure as:

Sony Pictures Networks India , which owns the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup through a $170 million deal , may reconsider its commitment if India pulls out.

The India-Pakistan rivalry has historically driven the majority of the tournament's viewership.

Precedent Set in Asia Cup 2023

This is not the first time India has refused to travel to Pakistan. In Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan hosted the tournament but India’s matches were shifted to Sri Lanka due to safety and political concerns. The long-standing absence of bilateral series between the two countries has continued, with both teams only facing each other in ICC tournaments.

Asia Cup 2025 Could Be Postponed

The BCCI’s reported withdrawal could prompt the postponement or restructuring of the Asia Cup 2025. The ACC may be forced to either relocate the tournament or cancel it altogether, given the loss of major commercial interest in the absence of Team India.