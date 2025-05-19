Charminar in Mourning: How a Family Gathering Turned into a Mass Funeral

Hyderabad: A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded at Gulzar House Chowk near Charminar, where a massive fire claimed the lives of 17 people from the same family during a summer vacation gathering. The victims had gathered for a joyful family dinner but were trapped in a devastating blaze overnight.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning while the family was asleep. Despite desperate efforts to escape, thick smoke and raging flames overwhelmed the building, leaving no chance for survival.

Fire at Charminar Leaves Community in Shock

The deceased included multiple generations of a family who were living and conducting business in the Old City of Hyderabad. The horrifying incident has sent shockwaves through the community and across the state.

Eyewitnesses and neighbors described the scene as “helpless,” with victims screaming for help while trapped inside. Rescue teams reached the site but reportedly faced challenges in evacuating the victims in time.

Government Orders Probe into the Fire Tragedy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has ordered a full-fledged investigation into the incident. Minister Sridhar Babu stressed the need for stronger preventive measures from departments like fire safety, municipal administration, police, and electricity.

“Firefighters must be trained and equipped with modern tools to avoid such tragedies in the future,” said Sridhar Babu.

Allegations of Delay in Rescue Operations

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed concern over a possible delay in rescue efforts, stating that the issue needs to be addressed and corrective measures taken. However, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged that the tragedy should not be politicized and that the government’s priority is supporting the victims’ families.

Leaders Across Parties Express Condolences

Prominent leaders visited the site to express solidarity:

Asaduddin Owaisi , MP from Hyderabad, called the incident “deeply saddening” and extended support through his party Bharasa .

, MP from Hyderabad, called the incident “deeply saddening” and extended support through his party . Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav urged immediate financial and emotional support for the bereaved families.

urged immediate financial and emotional support for the bereaved families. TDP leaders Bakkani Narasimhulu and Aravind Kumar Goud released a statement expressing shock and deep condolences.

Officials Inspect the Charminar Fire Site

Top officials, including:

City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

State DGP Jitender

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

Fire Department DG Nagi Reddy

South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra

State BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan

…visited the site to assess the damage and supervise the investigation.

Call for Enhanced Fire Safety Measures

The tragedy has reignited the debate over fire safety in densely populated urban areas. Authorities are now under pressure to: