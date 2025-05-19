High Alert: Two Held in Andhra-Telangana for Planning Explosions

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police have foiled a suspected terror plot with the arrest of two individuals who were allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts in Vizianagaram district.

Two Suspects Arrested in Coordinated Intelligence-Based Operation

In a joint operation, police arrested Siraj-ur Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, and Sayeed Sameer (28) from Bohiguda, Secunderabad. Both were taken into custody following intelligence inputs and have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

, an engineering graduate and son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector, was preparing for competitive exams. Sameer, a lift operator, allegedly became involved in the plot during Siraj’s visits to Hyderabad.

Explosives Procured Online; Trial Blasts Planned

According to police, the accused had procured explosive materials online, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, and were planning trial explosions on the outskirts of Vizianagaram around May 21 or 22.

Formation of Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM)

The two suspects allegedly formed a group named Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM) to carry out their operations. Initial investigations suggest they were in contact with a Saudi Arabia-based handler, suspected to have links with ISIS, via encrypted messaging and social media platforms.

Arrests Follow Raid and Seizure of Explosives

A tip-off from Telangana intelligence agencies led to a raid at Siraj’s residence in Vizianagaram on May 17, where a cache of chemicals was seized. Sameer was arrested in Hyderabad the same day and was taken to Vizianagaram on a transit warrant.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also stepped in, gathering details and reportedly working to identify the handler based in Saudi Arabia. Investigators believe the duo may have attempted to recruit other youths for their activities.

Further Investigation Underway

Police in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are conducting a deeper probe into the suspects’ communications, online activities, and potential links to international terrorist organizations.