From Classrooms to Careers: Will This MoU Transform Student Futures?

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards inclusive education and skill development, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Women Entrepreneurs Hub (We-Hub). The agreement was formalized in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

Objective: Professional Training and Internship for Marginalized Students

Speaking at the event, RGUKT-Basar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Govardhan emphasized that the primary objective of the MoU is to provide professional training, mentorship, and internships to students belonging to financially weaker sections.

“This partnership with We-Hub will ensure students receive hands-on training, mentorship, and skill development, helping them become industry-ready,” Prof. Govardhan stated.

We-Hub to Offer Mentorship and Skills Training

As part of the agreement, We-Hub, a Telangana government initiative to support women entrepreneurs, will extend its resources to students at RGUKT-Basar by:

Providing mentorship from industry experts

Facilitating internship programs

Offering practical and soft skills training

CM Revanth Reddy: “A Milestone for Education and Youth Empowerment”

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated both institutions and described the MoU as a milestone in the state’s educational progress.

“This collaboration opens up new opportunities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and enhances their chances of achieving higher educational and career goals,” he said.

Focus on Inclusive Growth and Industry Readiness

This MoU aligns with broader state and national goals to bridge the skill gap and empower underprivileged students through practical exposure and career development opportunities.