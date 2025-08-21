Asif Nagar Property Dispute Turns Ugly: Father Accused of Molesting Granddaughter

Hyderabad: A domestic dispute took a serious turn in Murad Nagar under the limits of Asif Nagar police station. According to details, Syed Ahmed Ali accused his daughter, Israa Ahmed, of neglecting him after transferring his property to her name.

In this regard, Syed Ahmed Ali filed a petition at the Collectorate under the Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. After hearing the matter, the Collector directed the local MRO to vacate the house and hand it over to Syed Ahmed Ali.

Acting on the Collector’s orders, MRO Jyoti reached the spot along with her staff to vacate the house. However, Israa Ahmed refused to open the door and kept the officials waiting outside for nearly two hours.

Later, when the door was finally opened, Israa shocked the officials by alleging that her father had not only assaulted her daughter but also attempted to rape her. The officials were stunned by the allegation, and the situation quickly escalated.

Israa then began making a commotion to draw attention, but with continuous efforts from the police and officials, the situation was brought under control. The incident has created a stir in the locality, sparking a debate about the provisions and challenges of the Parents and Senior Citizens Act.