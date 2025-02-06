Assam Achieves 24 MW Solar Power Generation Under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state has successfully generated 24 MW of electricity through rooftop solar panel installations under the Central Government’s ambitious PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The initiative, aimed at promoting solar energy adoption among households, is significantly reducing electricity costs for consumers across Assam.

Assam’s Rapid Adoption of Solar Energy

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma emphasized the growing popularity of solar energy in the state.

“The people of Assam are rapidly adopting the solar power revolution in the State through the @PMSuryaGhar Yojana. Under this scheme, 6,500 households have so far installed Rooftop Solar Panels generating over 24 MW of power, resulting in major savings for the people.”

The initiative is transforming energy consumption patterns in Assam, encouraging residents to shift towards sustainable and cost-effective solar power solutions.

Government’s Renewable Energy Vision

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aligns with India’s broader renewable energy goals. At a recent summit hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, outlined the government’s commitment to clean energy expansion.

Key Renewable Energy Targets:

Achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 .

of renewable energy capacity by . Set a long-term vision of reaching 1,800 GW by 2047 .

by . Strengthen India’s position as a global leader in renewable energy.

According to Minister Joshi, India’s renewable energy capacity has surged from 75 GW in 2014 to over 220 GW in 2024, reflecting remarkable progress in the sector.

Policy Support and Financial Backing for Green Energy

The government’s strong policy framework and financial incentives are accelerating India’s clean energy transition. Key initiatives include:

Green Hydrogen Initiatives : Facilitating the development and adoption of hydrogen as an alternative clean fuel.

: Facilitating the development and adoption of hydrogen as an alternative clean fuel. State-Level Collaborations : Engaging state governments in addressing challenges such as land acquisition for solar projects.

: Engaging state governments in addressing challenges such as land acquisition for solar projects. Financial Support: Encouraging banks and financial institutions to provide easy credit options for solar energy adoption.

Addressing Challenges in the Energy Transition

Minister Joshi stressed the importance of overcoming land acquisition hurdles, financing challenges, and policy execution to ensure smooth implementation of renewable energy projects. The role of state governments, banks, and industry stakeholders is crucial in scaling up solar adoption.

The Future of Solar Energy in Assam

With 6,500 households already benefiting from rooftop solar installations, the state government aims to expand solar panel adoption to more households and commercial units.

The initiative not only reduces dependency on conventional power sources but also contributes to environmental sustainability by cutting down carbon emissions.

The Assam government is also working towards integrating solar power with the state’s electricity grid, ensuring an uninterrupted and reliable supply of green energy.