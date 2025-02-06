HM Amit Shah to Attend Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Chhattisgarh today to participate in the Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav of Jain Sant Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon district. His visit also includes a planned darshan at the revered Maa Bamleshwari Temple.

With heightened security measures in place, authorities are ensuring a smooth and safe event for devotees and dignitaries alike.

Amit Shah’s Schedule for Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav

According to official sources, Amit Shah will arrive in Raipur from Delhi at 12:30 pm and will depart for Dongargarh by 12:55 pm. After attending the religious ceremonies and paying tribute to Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, he will return to Raipur and leave for Delhi at 3:45 pm.

Who Was Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj?

Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj (10 October 1946 – 18 February 2024) was one of the most revered Digambara Jain monks. He was widely respected for his immense contributions to education, spirituality, and religious revival in India.

A Life of Austerity and Devotion

Acharya Vidyasagar followed an extremely austere and strict ascetic lifestyle, observing rigid Jain ascetic principles. He never consumed milk, curd, green vegetables, ghee, or dry fruits, and drank water only once a day. His minimal diet consisted primarily of dal and roti, and he always traveled barefoot, journeying across the country to spread his teachings.

The Legacy of Acharya Vidyasagar

On February 18, 2024, at the age of 77, Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj attained samadhi in Dongargarh after a rigorous three-day fast. Just before this, on February 6, 2024, he named Muni Samaysagar as his successor, ensuring the continuation of his spiritual teachings.

To honor his memory, the Chandragiri Trust organized a grand Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav, which commenced on February 1, 2025, and will conclude today. This festival marks the one-year anniversary of his samadhi and features various religious ceremonies and cultural events.

HM Shah’s Participation in Religious Ceremonies

During his visit, Amit Shah will take part in the Siddhachakra Vidhan Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagya, an important Jain religious ritual promoting world peace and harmony. Later, he will participate in the Vinayanjali ceremony at Chandragiri Tirtha, where he will pay homage to Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.

Visit to Maa Bamleshwari Temple

After concluding the ceremonies at Chandragiri Tirtha, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Maa Bamleshwari Temple at 2:50 pm. This ancient temple, located atop a 1600-foot-high hill, is one of the most significant pilgrimage sites in Chhattisgarh. It attracts lakhs of devotees every year who seek blessings from Goddess Bamleshwari.

Enhanced Security Measures for Amit Shah’s Visit

Given the high-profile nature of Amit Shah’s visit, security has been significantly tightened. The Dongargarh Police, District Administration, and Special Forces are closely monitoring the arrangements to ensure a safe and well-organized event.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) and Collector are personally overseeing security and traffic management.

and are personally overseeing security and traffic management. Special security teams have been deployed at Chandragiri Tirtha and Maa Bamleshwari Temple .

and . Advanced surveillance with CCTV cameras and drones has been implemented for crowd control.

has been implemented for crowd control. Additional police forces have been stationed to ensure smooth movement and prevent any disruptions.

Excitement Among Devotees and Local Citizens

The news of Amit Shah’s visit has generated considerable excitement among devotees and locals in Dongargarh. The town has been beautifully decorated in anticipation of his arrival, with grand welcome preparations underway.

Many citizens and religious groups hope that Amit Shah’s presence will bring national attention to Dongargarh’s cultural and spiritual heritage, as well as highlight developmental needs in the region.