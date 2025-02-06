Maha Kumbh 2025: Haryana CM Nayab Saini and Cabinet to Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to attract political and spiritual leaders from across the country. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, along with his Cabinet ministers, is set to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam on Thursday.

The CM embarked on his journey to Prayagraj early in the morning, marking his participation in the grand religious gathering that has already witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees.

Following the dip at the Sangam, the Haryana CM will proceed to Ayodhya on Friday to offer prayers at the newly inaugurated Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit to Maha Kumbh 2025

This visit comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s significant presence at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. PM Modi took a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge.

As part of his visit, he also performed special prayers dedicated to the River Ganga.

Despite the high-profile nature of his visit, the Prime Minister ensured minimal disruption to the ongoing religious activities, allowing pilgrims to continue their sacred rituals without hindrance. His participation further reinforced the spiritual and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Religious Gathering

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, has already drawn millions of devotees, ascetics, and tourists from India and abroad. The ongoing event is poised to break previous attendance records, with an estimated 35 crore pilgrims having taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam so far.

One of the most significant bathing rituals, the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, forming a sea of faith as thousands gathered for purification and blessings.

Stampede Tragedy and Strengthened Security Measures

Despite the overwhelming spiritual fervor, the event was marred by a tragic stampede that resulted in the loss of 30 lives and left more than 60 people injured. The unfortunate incident raised concerns about crowd management and safety protocols at such a massive gathering.

In response, security has been significantly enhanced under the direct supervision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM held high-level review meetings and directed officials to implement stringent measures to ensure the safety of devotees.

During the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, authorities successfully managed the crowd, facilitating a peaceful and well-organized bathing experience at the Sangam Nose.

Anticipation and Preparations for Another Massive Turnout

With Haryana CM Nayab Saini and his Cabinet joining the event today, another massive turnout is expected at the Sangam. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to maintain smooth arrangements and provide a secure environment for pilgrims.

The Kumbh Mela administration has deployed thousands of police personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, medical units, and volunteers to ensure an incident-free gathering. Additionally, real-time crowd monitoring through drones and CCTV surveillance has been implemented to avert any untoward incidents.

Spiritual Significance of the Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela is considered one of the largest religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years in rotation at four sacred locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. It is believed that taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Kumbh Mela washes away sins and grants liberation (moksha).

As the festival progresses, millions more are expected to participate in the remaining auspicious bathing dates, reinforcing the spiritual and cultural legacy of India.